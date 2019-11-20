YORK – York County residents needing assistance from the county’s aging services are reminded they need to keep going to the current office by the fairgrounds – and not go to the new building recently purchased for the services’ future home.
The key word in that phrase is ‘future,’ as the building along Division Avenue has to go through renovation and the addition of square feet will take place . . . before the aging services offices will be moved.
“We have moved all the county’s public transportation vehicles to the new location and we will get the word out that the aging services offices will remain where they are for some time,” Lori Byers, aging services director told the county commissioners on Tuesday. “There is no reason for customers to go out to the new building yet as the aging services offices will remain where they have been until the renovation in the new building is done.”
That phase of the project hasn’t even been discussed by the commissioners yet, let alone started.
This project began a few months ago when the state department of transportation made the county’s transportation department aware that the vehicles (purchased with the assistance of federal and state funds) needed to be housed and there would be grant money available for constructing a new building.
Those discussions led to the discovery of a very large, existing building – built and owned by Dan Troester, in the vicinity of 17th and Division Avenue – that was for sale. It was determined that, with some modifications, this existing facility could not only hold all the public transportation vehicles but it could also house the county’s aging services offices.
It was also determined that by doing so, the county-owned building by the fairgrounds could then be used by another entity – possibly for the District 5 probation offices.
A sale was negotiated and the purchase has already been finalized.
The next step in the project will be the renovations – again, that step of the project has not yet been discussed by the county board, no one has been hired to do the work, no plans have been drawn up, nothing has happened there except for the transportation service vehicles being moved in.
So, again, anyone needing help from the aging services offices just need to continue going to 2325 North Nebraska Avenue, for quite some time into the future, until work at 1614 Division Avenue is completed.
