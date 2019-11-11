YORK -- Between enlisting in the Air Force in March 1982 and returning to civilian life 28 years later, Air E-9 Chief Master Sgt. Gale Holmes traveled the globe, staying at 11 different bases.
He said his early years during the Cold War were among the most memorable. “It was a very scary time. We thought [the Russians] were going to come around that corner,” Holmes said. The threat of nuclear war was all too real for Holmes and his fellow soldiers. “We had B-52s bombers at the end of the flight line ready to go. It was very stressful to hear the [alarm] go off, telling us to go – you never knew if it was an exercise or the real thing,” he said.
Holmes recalled the felling of the Berlin Wall in November 1991. “It was such a miraculous thing. The stress that went out of us when the Russians let the wall come down….” Like the rest of the world, Holmes and his brothers- and sisters-in-arms were enthralled by the event. “When Ronald Reagan said ‘tear down that wall,’ and they did, we couldn’t believe it.”
Meanwhile, Karla, the woman who would become Holmes’ wife – also in the Air Force – was experiencing the historical moments first hand. “My wife was on the wall within the next week helping with a sledge hammer pounding it down,” Holmes said. “We hadn’t met at the time.”
Fast-forward to 1995, when Gale and Karla – a Tech. Sgt. -- were stationed in South Carolina. “We were at a mutual friend’s football game party on a Saturday. We both came in with Husker shirts on. She thought I was a jerk at first, of course, but I wore her down,” Holmes said. Eventually, the couple eloped. “If you’re in the military they are great about keeping couples together,” he said.
Karla maintained Air Force mobile hospitals as a Medical Materiel Craftsman, from ordering medications to ensuring equipment was up to snuff. “Most people, when they think of the Air Force, think of pilots,” Holmes said. “That’s a very small percentage. It takes a huge workforce to maintain those aircraft.” Another example he gave was the need for civil engineers developing and keeping up airbases. “Anything you want to do you can do it in the Air Force.”
Holmes is no exception, being stationed all around the world, from the island of Crete to the deserts of Kuwait. Holmes has a photo of himself standing on the back of a plane. “In the background you can see the bunkers that were built; they were supposed to be impenetrable. We dropped precision bombs on them and they just collapsed like a mud pie,” he said.
Holmes minimized his role serving during the Gulf War. “Stationed in Kuwait I was never in harm’s way. When people thank me for my service I feel like it was a 28-year vacation,” he said, getting choked up. “When people thank me for my service I’m embarrassed – I never saw harm. Some gave all; I gave some, but not like other people.”
In 2008, while pregnant with their youngest daughter, Allie, Karla was diagnosed with breast cancer, eventually succumbing to the disease in 2014. During that time, Gale was diagnosed with throat cancer; he has gone seven years without treatment, he said. Even through tough times – from Cold War fear to battling a deadly disease – Holmes seems to remain positive, particularly about the U.S. military’s broader role.
“When you listen to the news you only hear about the bad things,” he said. The military has offered support in the aftermath of tsunamis, helped secure levees and helped in somewhat unexpected ways. “Iran – our mortal enemies… there was a huge earthquake years ago. We sent aid to them,” Holmes said.
“It’s not just about fighting and winning wars; it’s a humanitarian effort.”
