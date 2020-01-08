YORK – The silent alarm system will soon be updated at the York County Courthouse as the current system is aging.
This past week, when the county commissioners met in regular session, Leila Luft (the director of the emergency communications center) brought forward some proposals to update the system.
“The current is outdated and it couldn’t be moved over to the communications center,” Luft explained.
The system consists of panic buttons that are installed throughout the courthouse. If there is a security problem in the various offices, workers have the option of pressing one of the buttons and it automatically alerts law enforcement to the location of concern.
An outside company quoted the county for 30 panic buttons and a receiver. This number would allow for extra buttons in most offices in the courthouse.
It was also discussed that this would be a good opportunity for panic buttons to be moved to different areas than where they have always been – thereby better conforming to the needs that evolved over the years.
“That would allow the access to be improved in a number of locations,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said he felt the county’s safety committee should take a look at the quotes, do a survey of the current panic button locations and talk to county employees about what would make the system even better and more effective. They could then bring back recommendations to the full county board.
“It’s just a very old system and this will need to be done,” Luft said.
“I agree, I think the safety committee should look at it,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.
It was noted that the courthouse is secure at this time, but the effort to upgrade the system should be done now as other security and technology measures have been addressed.
The cost of upgrading the system will probably come in around $5,500.
The commissioners tabled the matter in order for the security system to look at the numbers and locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.