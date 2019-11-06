YORK — During the evening hours of Friday, Nov. 1, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol inspections in York and Polk counties.
Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol, said “in total, 42 businesses were inspected. One of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 2 percent.
“All 12 businesses inspected in Polk County checked ID and refused to sell alcohol to a minor. All 30 businesses inspected in York County checked ID, with one selling alcohol to a minor.
“The business that sold alcohol to a minor was Chances R Restaurant in York (identification was checked, then sold to a minor),” Thomas said.
“This operation was possible thanks to a grant from Region V Systems. The Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies conduct these inspections in the effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors,” Thomas explained.
“Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor,” Thomas said further.
