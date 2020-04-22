YORK – For bystanders, the annual opening of gravel bids is not the most exciting thing that the commissioners do each spring.
But it is one of the most important.
They opened a number of bids Tuesday morning during their regular meeting and ended up accepting them all.
“Regarding gravel, with the budget, we are hanging in there pretty good,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “Are we able to go out to the pits now and get gravel?”
York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said yes, that was the case.
“The supply has started and we can start getting gravel as the pumps are now going,” Keim said. “They are starting to get a supply available.”
Commissioner Bill Bamesberger also said that budget-wise, the city is sitting in a good position and there are only 2 ½ months left in this fiscal year.
It was also noted that an extra $100,000 from the inheritance fund was also budgeted for gravel this year.
Keim noted that the material that was bid by the various companies was for road gravel – to have bigger rock in the gravel would require extra funds and different bid specs.
He also noted that county crews have started working on the one- and six-year road projects, as well as working to fix roads and ditches, maintaining roads and hauling gravel.
“I think it would be good for the board to be informed about how the one- and six-year projects are going, so we know which projects have been completed,” offered Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“I think that would be a good idea, because we basically lost last year due to flooding, when it came to the one- and six-year projects,” Obermier said.
