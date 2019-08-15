YORK – All the municipalities in York County, with the exception of Thayer, saw increases in valuation according to figures provided by the York County Assessor’s office this week.
As York County Assessor Ann Charlton explained, these valuation figures mostly represent new growth/new construction, “things that were here on Jan. 1, 2019, that weren’t here on Jan. 1, 2018.”
While Thayer’s valuation went down, it wasn’t by much. Last year, Thayer’s valuation was $2,494,038. This year, it is $2,371,100.
The following differences were seen in valuations in the other municipalities in the county:
Benedict: This year, a value of $8,828,410. That compares to $8,687,874 the year before.
Bradshaw: This year, a value of $16,127,239. That compares to $13,774,454 the year before.
Gresham: This year, a value of $6,673,421. That compares to $6,540,315 the year before.
Henderson: This year, a value of $56,752,108. That compares to $55,057,338 the year before.
Lushton: This year, a value of $3,010,277. That compares to $2,752,403 the year before.
McCool Junction: This year, a value of $22,067,978. That compares to $20,452,738 the year before.
Waco: This year, a value of $15,077,557. That compares to $14,305,928 the year before.
York: This year, a value of $565,918,753. That compares to $554,196,516 the year before.
The county’s overall valuation for this year is $3,379,701,504. That compares to $3,461,488,493 the year before. The decrease is being explained as a result of decreasing value of agricultural land.
The valuation in the York School District is currently $1,158,119,405. That compares to $1,166,238,919 the year before – which also shows a slight decrease, also being explained as a result of decreasing ag land values.