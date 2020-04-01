YORK – The York Parks and Recreation Department has issued a statement regarding the continued closure of city facilities, adding to that list all playgrounds, benches and outdoor equipment.
“During this unprecedented time of Covid-19, the City of York Parks and Recreation Department continues to take measures to slow the spread of the virus,” York Director of Parks and Recreation Cheree Folts said in the statement. “All of our department’s recreation facilities remain closed until April 30.
“We continue to plan for our department’s summer programs and opening of the ballfield complex as soon as we can and the aquatic center on Memorial Day.
“Park trails remain open -- we must stress that social distancing is required for the health and safety of the public. We understand the importance of maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle, we ask that everyone does so responsibly.
“Park trail users must follow the CDC’s guidelines:
• Do not use park trails if you are exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19;
• Follow personal hygiene guidance prior to and after using the trails;
• Observe the social distance of the recommended 6 feet from others;
• Stay within the 10-person limit for gatherings.
“Playgrounds, benches and all outdoor equipment is to be completely avoided until further notice,” Folts said. “With all our playgrounds and park equipment in the city we cannot sanitize on a regular basis. Drinking fountains and restrooms will remain closed.
“Thank you to our members and the community for your understanding during this difficult time. The safety and well-being of our staff, members and community continues to be our highest priority. We continue to work with our city officials to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Please continue to do your best to support our efforts by washing your hands frequently and cover your mouths when coughing or sneezing. If you or someone in your household is experiencing symptoms of the cold, flu or COVID-19, please stay home.
“We appreciate your compliance,” Folts concluded.
Folts added that they are making signs now which will be posted at all parks by Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.