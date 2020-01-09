YORK – Hunter McCuistion, 22, whose address has been termed as transient, has been charged with 20 felonies and one misdemeanor in a case where he is accused of breaking into and attempting to break into numerous York businesses.
The formal charges have been filed by the York County Attorney’s office with the York County Court.
The investigation into the rash of break-ins and attempted break-ins was conducted by the York Police Department over the course of a few weeks and McCuistion was taken into custody last week.
His arrest came after an off-duty police officer saw McCuistion and recognized him as being the person viewed in surveillance videos from two of the crimes. On-duty officers were alerted and McCuistion was located at Harrison Park.
According to court documents, McCuistion allegedly gave officers a false name when he was first questioned. Officers say he later confessed to seven burglaries and an attempted burglary.
Investigators said in the affidavit filed with the court, “He was confronted about several other attempted break-ins and he said it was possible it was him, but he didn’t remember.”
McCuistion is currently being held at the York County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 22.
The following charges have been filed against him, for the following alleged crimes:
Count 1: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Offsides Tavern.
Count 2: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being The Personal Touch.
Count 3: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Goody Pop.
Count 4: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being York Title Company.
Count 5: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Offsides Tavern.
Count 6: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Baer’s Furniture.
Count 7: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Goodwill.
Count 8: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Get Realistic Computer Systems.
Count 9: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Goodwill.
Count 10: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Pieper’s Plumbing and Well Service.
Count 11: Possession of a deadly weapon (knife) by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony. This charge is based on the fact he is prohibited from being in possession of a weapon due to prior felony convictions which include burglary in Jefferson County in February, 2019; burglary in Jefferson County in April, 2017; and burglary in Thayer County in December, 2016.
Count 12: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being The Quilt Basket.
Count 13: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Wagner’s Decorating.
Count 14: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Baer’s Furniture.
Count 15: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Peterson’s Petal Company.
Count 16: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Subway on North Lincoln Avenue.
Count 17: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being Velocity Auto Sales.
Count 18: Obstruction of a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor, with the allegation being that of lying to a police officer.
Count 19: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being York Heating and Air Conditioning.
Count 20: Attempted burglary, a Class 3 felony, with the victim being Sunset Bowling Alley and Lounge.
Count 21: Burglary, a Class 2A felony, with the victim being the York County Historical Society.
Each of the Class 2A felonies carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction. Each of the Class 3 felonies carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison upon conviction. The Class 1 misdemeanor carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail upon conviction.
So all totaled, if convicted of all counts, McCuistion could be facing a possible maximum of 225 years in prison.
