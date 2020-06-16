YORK -- Dr. Samuel A. Smith, a 1995 alumnus, will serve as the 21st president of York College, according to a June 12 announcement from the York College Board of Trustees.
He will assume the office of president on July 6.
“Smith has proven himself to be a thoughtful listener with a visionary spirit,” said Dr. R. Wayne White, chairman of York College Board of Trustees. He added, “After interviewing several great candidates, it was apparent that Smith’s experiences in higher education were the best match for the challenges and opportunities ahead.”
Smith brings considerable experience in higher education, having served for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn. His work spanned all aspects of student services, concluding with the role of Dean of Student Life. Smith’s professional path includes team building and project management in both the academic and corporate settings.
“It is an honor and privilege to accept the invitation to become the next president of York College,” said Smith. “With great humility, I am aware I will be standing on the shoulders of giants, those who led this great institution prior to my arrival. York is steeped in 130 years of Christian education which has influenced the professional and spiritual trajectory of thousands of students.
“I am excited to serve the same institution which dramatically impacted my own career aspirations and faith development when I arrived on campus as a freshman in 1993. As a student, I was enabled by the incredible faculty and staff to experience Christ-centered education which ultimately transformed my life. This is a mission that I fully embrace and will dedicate my service as president towards ensuring that York College is ready to lead through the next season of service.”
Smith’s election follows a nationwide presidential search that began earlier this year. The Presidential Search Committee reviewed several candidates, many of whom are York College alumni.
White added, “During his campus visit, it was obvious that Dr. Smith is ready to immerse himself in the York College community and work alongside the faculty, staff and administration. We wanted a president who possessed a deep spiritual maturity and a genuine heart for students. I am glad to report that God answered our prayers.”
Smith will succeed Dr. Steve Eckman who has served as York College’s president since 2009. Eckman announced his retirement earlier this year.
"We welcome Dr. Smith and his family back to the York community and to the YC campus," President Eckman said. "I look forward to handing over the reins to someone who is so capable, qualified, energetic and in sync with the history, culture and spirit of this outstanding college. It will be my privilege to assist with whatever transitioning duties Dr. Smith may request, and I know he will appreciate being able to begin his first year with a deeply dedicated and highly qualified faculty and staff."
Smith and his wife, Lisa, have three children: Brooklyn (16), Bear (12) and Boden (9).
