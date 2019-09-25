“Always a Bridesmaid,” a fun, heart-warming production, is coming to the Yorkshire Playhouse September 26-29 and October 4-6.
The play revolves around four friends who make a promise to one another at their senior prom: to be in each other’s weddings – no matter what. In making that oath, the young women --Libby Ruth, Deedra, Monette, and Charlie –have no idea where their promise will take them.
The playwrights of “The Dixie Swim Club” (a production that had a successful run at Yorkshire Theatre) wrote this comedic journey taking the audience through many of life’s stages. “Always a Bridesmaid” will “warm your heart, make you cringe, and have your sides aching from laughter.” The production is directed by Danielle Berry-Massey.
Tickets are currently available for the September 26-29 and October 4-6 shows. Thursday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., doors opening at 7. The Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30.
To reserve your tickets, go to https://www.yorkshireplayhouse.com/events-master/bridesmaid. The show is recommended for preteens and older, but questions pertaining to age-appropriateness can be directed to the Playhouse’s email or Facebook page.
The Yorkshire Playhouse is a local, not-for-profit community theatre, and has been bringing live theatre to the York area for over 40 years.
