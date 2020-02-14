YORK – The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bolton Post #19 was held at 7 p.m. at the V.F.W. Post Home with President Marcia Witmer presiding.
There were nine members present.
President Marcia opened the meeting.
The opening prayer was given by Chaplin Joann Kuester, after which we stood in silence in memory of our deceased.
We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner.
The ladies then recited the Preamble.
Eight officers answered to roll call.
Minutes of the January meeting were read by Secretary Connie Hubbard. They were approved as read and placed on file.
The Treasurers report was given by Treasurer Connie. It was also approved and placed on file. There were no bills presented.
President Marcia share communications she received as follows: the District meeting will be held Sunday, Feb. 16 at Beatrice, the County Meeting will be held on Monday, March 16 at McCool at 6 p.m. and she had new information for Poppy Day in May.
She also shared the American Legion Auxiliary Magazine had an article in it this month about Leona Braasch from Stromsburg formerly of York, telling of her membership.
Committee Reports
Membership: 2019-20 dues are now due. Our goal for this year is 121. As of now there are 112 members paid. Please pay your dues to keep them current and SUPPORT OUR VETERANS.
Girls State Chairman Lucile Reichlinger stated she has information to send to the school for Junior girls who are eligible to apply and will start the procedure of choosing our representatives.
Americanism: President Marcia read an article stating the American Legion has recognized the month of February as Americanism Month, since 1960. It was quoted as “We established observance of an Americanism month that calls upon each of us to pause and reflect on what it means to be an American, and to rededicate ourselves to taking action that will uphold 100 percent Americanism.”
Secretary Connie, also read a short article on Americanism as stated by the American Legion Auxiliary. “Americanism in the American Legion Auxiliary oversees a wide variety of programs built on community service, citizenship, patriotic values and mentoring young people. All matters pertaining to the flag or patriotic education are rightly classified as Americanism. We need to always remember what our Veterans had to endure during the wars.”
Committees not reporting are as follows: Rehab, Leadership, Children and Youth, Legislative, Blood Mobile and Unit Activities.
Old Business: Plans to have a Spaghetti Feed on March 29 were discussed and final details to be made at the next meeting.
New Business: President Marcia shared the Legion Riders are planning a Pancake Feed on Sunday, Feb. 23 at the 4-H Building from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Gloria Turnbull presented a short informational program on the Veterans Brick Wall in North Platte, Neb.
Musician Lucile Rechlinger played the hymn of the month “Love Devine”.
The ladies then sang the first verse of “America”.
The closing prayer was given by Chaplin Joann.
Out next meeting will be Monday, March 2 at the V.F.W. Post Home at 7 p.m. If you are a member PLEASE plan to attend. Help support our veterans and show your appreciation for what they have done for our country.
