YORK – The October meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bolton Post #19 was held at 7 p.m. at the V.F.W. Post home with President Marcia Witmer, presiding.
There were seven members present.
President Marcia opened the meeting.
The opening prayer was given by Connie Hubbard in place of Chaplin Joann Kuester, due to her absence. We stood in silence in memory of our deceased.
We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner.
The ladies then recited the Preamble.
Seven officers answered to roll call.
Minutes of the September meeting were read by Secretary Connie Hubbard. They were approved as read and placed on file.
The Treasurers report was given by Treasurer Connie. It was also approved and placed on file. A bill for $6 was presented by President Marcia for Halloween tray favors for our Veterans.
The correspondence was a thank you from the York County 4-H Council for the Quilt of Valor programs, also a thank you from the Grand Island Medical Center for the donation our unit sent for the summer picnic.
Committee reports:
Membership: 2019-2020 dues are now due. Our goal for the coming year is 121. 47 have paid at this time. These dues help us to support our Veterans programs and support them in many ways This is our purpose… TO SUPPORT OUR VETERANS.
Americanism: Linda Duell shared some interesting facts for the month of October.
Committees not reporting are as follows: Rehab, Leadership, Children and Youth, Legislative, Community Services, Girls State, Scholarship, Blood Mobile and Unit Activities.
Unfinished Business: None.
New Business: County meeting information was shared with the group. President Marcia reported our unit will be responsible for centerpieces in June or July at the Grand Island Medical Center.
Musician, Lucile Rechlinger, played the hymn of the month, “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms”.
The ladies then sang the first verse of “America”.
The closing prayer was given by Claudia Braden.
Our next meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 4 at the V.F.W. Post Home at 7 p.m.
After the meeting the ladies made Halloween favors for our Veterans in assisted living facilities.
