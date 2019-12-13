YORK – The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bolton Post #19 was held at 7 p.m. at the V.F.W.
Post Home with President, Marcia Witmer, presiding. There were seven members present.
President Marcia opened the meeting.
The opening prayer was given by Chaplin Joann Kuester after which we stood in silence in memory of our deceased.
We recited the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ and sang one verse of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’.
The ladies then recited the Preamble.
Six officers answered to roll call.
Minutes of the October meeting were read by Secretary Connie Hubbard. They were approved as read and placed on file.
The Treasurers report was given by Treasurer Connie. It was also approved and placed on file. There were no bills presented.
There was no correspondence.
Committee reports:
Membership: 2019-20 dues are now due. Our goal for the coming year is 121. These dues help us to support our Veterans programs and support them in many ways. This is our purpose… TO SUPPORT OUR VETERANS.
Unit Activities: The ladies participated in serving the Annual Slum Feed in honor of our Veterans. Also the ladies furnished cookies to our Educators as part of American Education Week. Thanks to all who helped with one or both activity. Joann Kuester also volunteered at the Bloodmobile.
Courtesy: A get well and a birthday card was sent to members.
Committees not reporting are as follows: Rehab, Leadership, Children and Youth, Legislative, Community Service, Americanism, Girls State and Scholarship.
Old Business: There was none.
New Business: A letter was read from the Fairmont Nursing Home and after some discussion Linda Duell made a motion to send a donation to their Activity Director for use for the Veterans that are residents there. Joann Kuester seconded the motion, with a passing vote.
Plans were made to have a spaghetti feed on April 6 at the V.F.W. Post Home. It is to be held from 5 – 7 p.m. as a free will offering with proceeds going to the Girls State Fund. More details to follow.
The ladies also plan to meet at the V.F.W. Post Home on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. to make Christmas favors for our Veterans in the nursing homes or assistant homes.
Musician Lucile Rechlinger played ‘Joy to the World’.
The ladies then sang the first verse of ‘America’.
The closing prayer was given by Chaplin Joann.
Our next meeting will be Monday, Jan. 6 at the V.F.W. Post Home at 7 p.m.
The ladies then shared Christmas treats that were brought in for fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.