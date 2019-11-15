YORK – The November meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bolton Post #19 was held at 7 p.m. at the V.F.W. Post Home with President, Marcia Witmer, presiding. There were five members present.
President Marcia opened the meeting.
The opening prayer was given by Connie Hubbard in place of Chaplin Joann Kuester, due to her absence. We stood in silence in memory of our deceased.
We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner.
The ladies then recited the Preamble.
Five officers answered to roll call.
Minutes of the October meeting were read by Secretary Connie Hubbard. They were approved as read and placed on file.
The Treasurers report was given by Treasurer Connie. It was also approved and placed on file. There were no bills presented.
The correspondence was a Thank You from Joann Kuester for the Gold Star Coffee, a thank you from Epworth and a letter from the F.F.A. group selling poinsettias for the holidays. Information was also shared from a letter from the Fairmont Nursing Home of their Veterans, now that it is now a Veteran facility.
Committee Reports: Membership: 2019-20 dues are now due. Our goal for the coming year is 121. 72 have paid at this time. These dues help us to support our Veterans programs and support them in many ways. This is our purpose… TO SUPPORT OUR VETERANS.
Americanism: Marcia handed out a search and find sheet about the American Legion Auxiliary for the members to do.
Committees not reporting are as follows: Rehab, Leadership, Children and Youth, Legislative, Community Service, Girls State, Scholarship, Blood Mobile and Unit Activities.
Unfinished Business: None.
New Business: A list was passed around to sign up for help at the Slum Feed on Monday, Nov. 11 at the Armory.
The ladies were also asked to volunteer to bake cookies for American Education Week.
Nov. 11 is also the 100th birthday of the American Legion Auxiliary. An article will be submitted to the paper.
With changes at National Convention, our Constitution will need to be updated.
Musician Lucile Rechlinger played the hymn of the month, “Come Ye Faithful People Come”.
The ladies then sang the first verse of “America”.
The closing prayer was given by Connie Hubbard.
Our next meeting will be Monday, Dec. 2 at the V.F.W. Post Home at 7 p.m.
The ladies are asked to bring a Christmas treat to share.
