YORK – The American Legion Auxiliary was founded Nov. 10, 1919, to support the mission of the American Legion.
Today, the ALA has nearly 600,000 members and more than 8,000 units nationwide.
From helping to draft the GI Bill in 1944 to advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the American Legion family has been instrumental in advancing legislation that improves the quality of life for the nation’s veterans.
For 100 years, the ALA has supported veterans, service members and their families – putting service before self. As the American Legion Auxiliary begins a new century of service, the Bolton Unit 19 in York continues supporting veterans, military and their families.
The York Auxiliary was established on April 16, 1929.
The group meets the first Monday of each month at the VFW post on West Fourth Street. New members are always welcome.
(0) comments
