YORK — The 29th annual Career in Ag Day drew over 250 area students in an effort to share the myriad of career options in the agriculture industry.
Attendees could select from a variety of breakout sessions, each focused on a specific aspect of the ag industry. Topics covered ag-related career paths in the fields of finance, animal science, education, sales, grain and alternative agriculture. Breakout sessions were conducted by both local and regional agriculture leaders and experts.
The keynote speaker for this year’s Career in Ag Day was Jason Perdue. Perdue – a York area local -- is employed by Wilbur-Ellis as a Branded Products Specialist. He has been recognized numerous times for his leadership and expertise in the agriculture industry locally and beyond.
Perdue shared the story of how his education, employment history and experiences shaped his career in agriculture, offering valuable advice to the young listeners.
“Self-motivation is a big thing in this world,” Perdue told the audience. Even without an official supervisor, Perdue said it’s important to work as if you do – get up in the morning, strive to do your best and work hard.
Perdue also told of the importance of fostering relationships. “You’ve got to get out there and start building those relationships,” he said. “You’re going to need those relationships in the future.”
Sometimes, however, those relationships can get tricky. “Even though you know you’re right doesn’t mean the customer is wrong,” Perdue said, explaining that approaching a situation understanding others’ perspectives is key to building quality relationships. “That not just in the ag business, but life in general,” he added.
Perdue briefly addressed changes in the big-business tier of agriculture, referencing a fairly recent, major merger in the industry. Such consolidations can make former competitors partners, shifting roles and relationships. “With the consolidation of the ag industry, you never know when that’s going to happen,” he said.
Perdue encouraged students to get involved in organizations – even if they might not seem particularly relevant at the present, as they could offer opportunities in the future.
The event – held at the Holthus Convention Center – is sponsored by Cornerstone Bank.
