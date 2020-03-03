YORK — The York Lions Club had its annual Flag Appreciation Day – the group’s program that aims to educate and celebrate the United States Flag.
The event was held in the York High School auditorium. Following the welcome, Boy Scout Troop #174 conducted the presentation of colors. The YHS band performed patriotic music. Kevin Burns form the York Elks Lodge #1024 shared the history of the U.S. Flag. York Public Schools student Ethan Montgomery provided accompaniment.
Keynote speaker was Steve Hogan. Hogan’s son was killed while serving his country in Afghanistan. Hogan, a veteran himself, gave an emotional presentation about what the flag means to him.
(0) comments
