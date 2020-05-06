YORK – After a week with no new confirmed cases in York County, the trend started changing on Monday and continued on Tuesday as another confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced in York County.
The latest case is that of a man in his 30s who is self-isolating. Four Corners Health officials say this case is a result of a workplace contact with a previous case.
Two other new cases were confirmed in the Four Corners Health District as well. One is a male minor in Seward County who is self-isolating at home and is a close contact of a previous case. The other is a man in his 50s in Butler County who is self-isolating and is associated with other cases at a workplace outside the district.
To date, there have been 45 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners District – 14 in York County, 13 in Seward County, nine in Butler County and nine in Polk County.
As far as testing goes, 192 people have been tested in York County; 204 have been tested in Seward County; 86 have been tested in Butler County; and 63 have been tested in Polk County.
A mass testing event will be held in Shelby on Friday, May 8, which will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard. The tests will be free.
Health officials say that if someone thinks they may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell); if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; or if they work in a high-risk profession – they should contact the Four Corners Health Department about being tested. They can call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or email suzannep@fourcorners.ne.gov to reserve a spot on the schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.