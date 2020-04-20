YORK -- Two more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Four Corners Health Department.
According to Laura McDougall, Four Corners director, a man in his 40s in Seward County has tested positive. He is self-isolating at home and his contacts are quarantining.
In York County, a man in his 40s has been tested and diagnosed with COVID-19, she says. He is also isolating himself at home. Four Corners is tracing contacts and notifying those identified to self-quarantine.
“Lastly, Four Corners has identified that people who visited the Ace Rent-To-Own in the city of York on Monday, April 13, during regular store hours, have possibly been exposed to COVID-19. The Ace-Rent-To-Own, located at 700 S. Lincoln Ave. in York, had previously implemented extra infection control precautions within the store, so this is considered a low-risk exposure situation. However, for those visiting the store that day, Four Corners advises those people to monitor themselves for fever, cough and shortness of breath through Tuesday, April 28, and diligently practice social distancing. If symptoms develop, please isolate immediately and contact your medical provider.”
The latest cases bring the Four Corners District total to 15. York County’s total is now seven, Polk County’s is five, Seward County’s is two and Butler County has one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.