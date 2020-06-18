YORK – The Nebraska Court of Appeals has upheld the sentencing of Robert Swearingen, 33, of McCool Junction who was sentenced last October to a term of 14-18 years for attempted first degree sexual assault of a child.
Swearingen was taken into custody in late November, 2017, by deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department. He was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child. No other details about the case can be published due to the sensitive and graphic nature of the case.
He was initially charged with a Class 1B felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison. As part of a plea agreement, the original charge was amended to attempt of a Class 2 felony, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Swearingen pleaded no contest to the amended charge.
Also part of the plea agreement was that a separate, unrelated charge of assault by a confined person was dismissed.
In his appeal, Swearingen argued that the York County District Court erred by denying his motion to disqualify the county attorney’s office for “alleged witness tampering.”
Swearingen argued that the county attorney’s office gave instructions to an investigating officer about how to testify during a suppression hearing. He also argued that he should have been able to have a special prosecutor in the case because of alleged lack of impartiality he felt from the county attorney’s office.
The county attorney’s office and the investigating officer had testified that general, typical preparation took place before the suppression hearing and nothing more.
In the appeal process, Swearingen continued to argue that the alleged “coaching” of the investigator by the county attorney amounted to improper witness tampering.
The appellate court notes that Swearingen entered into the plea agreement before he filed the motion to disqualify, not after. “Thus, he could not have been induced to enter into the plea agreement as a result of the denial of the motion to disqualify.”
The court says further, “with regard to the argument that the alleged witness tampering affected the hearing on the motion to suppress, the evidence at the hearing does not support this argument. The evidence indicates that the county attorney and (the investigator) did meet briefly prior to the suppression hearing.” They said the investigator was not instructed to testify in a particular way – he was advised to review his file. And (the investigator) “denied being influenced by anyone in the giving of his testimony.”
The court continues in its finding, “Swearingen did not adduce any evidence to show that (the investigator’s) testimony at the suppression hearing was untruthful in any way or varied from his report of prior testimony. In sum, Swearingen has not shown that improper witness tampering occurred or that he would likely have prevailed at the suppression hearing but for (the investigator) being shown the instructions by the county attorney.”
And further . . .”We find no abuse of discretion by the district court in its denial of Swearingen’s motion to disqualify the county attorney’s office and appoint a special prosecutor.”
Swearingen’s sentence was also not found to be excessive.
The district court’s sentencing remains and is affirmed.
