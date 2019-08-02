YORK – The York County Commissioners have given their approval to an agreement with Seward County which (if approved by the Seward County board) will form a task force for collective law enforcement efforts on Interstate 80 to combat drug and human trafficking.
“This is an interlocal agreement between York and Seward Counties,” explained York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka.
He noted that this was first brought to the county board several months ago and the agreement which is now being brought to both boards is the result of both county attorneys tweaking requirements for each side.
“Yes, Chris (Johnson, York County Attorney) and the Seward County Attorney worked out the agreement and we are requesting approval,” Sheriff Vrbka said.
“We meshed our two agreement drafts together and this will cover all our bases and liability,” Johnson told the commissioners.
Sheriff Vrbka explained that one deputy (the person normally assigned to the interstate, who is also the handler of the county’s drug dog) and three Seward County deputies (who are also already assigned to the interstate and their canine units) will work together for these purposes. “It will be good for us, as this will provide back-up for both and that will be for better officer safety.”
This agreement allows the deputies to help in their neighboring counties – York’s deputy in Seward, Seward’s specific deputies in York – when needed, despite the line dividing jurisdiction.
Sheriff Vrbka said these types of collaborative efforts are becoming more common practice around the state – particularly between counties who are situated along the interstate.
“And I believe that our relationship with Seward County is very good,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.
“It is,” Sheriff Vrbka said, noting that he has regular contact with the sheriff in Seward County, “and he has some good ideas. We just think this would be good for both counties.”
Each of the four law enforcement officers would become “special deputies” for the neighboring county.
It was noted that the Seward County Commissioners still have to approve the interlocal agreement, in order for it to take effect.
The commissioners voted in favor of the law enforcement agreement, with the exception of Commissioner Paul Buller who was absent.