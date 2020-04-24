YORK – The city sales tax receipts for April are very positive; but they also come with the reminder that these receipts reflect transactions that took place in February, before the pandemic and the economic upheaval associated with the COVID-19 situation.
Figures provided by the city show that the city’s general fund and street fund took in $306,790.91 in sales tax receipts, compared to $257,579 in the same time period a year ago. That’s a 19.1 percent increase.
That was the same story for the month of March, when the city’s general fund and street fund took in $323,548 compared to $275,926 in the same time period the year before. That was a 17.3 percent increase.
So far, for this fiscal year (which started in October), the city’s general fund and street fund has taken in $2,209,625.
When it comes to the LB 357 funds, the city took in $102,263.64 in April, which was 19 percent higher than April in 2019 when the total was $85,859.
So far, for this fiscal year (which started in October), the city’s LB 357 fund has taken in $736,541.
These positive figures are good news . . . for now. However, it is expected that future receipts will be much less and a downward trend is predicted for the city’s sales tax receipts.
The receipts in May will reflect transactions that took place in March – the last two-thirds of March is when the first hints of local economic trouble were beginning to be seen and the May receipts will likely reflect that.
The receipts in June are expected to be drastically different than they are now, as they will reflect transactions that took place in April when local business closures and limitations were first fully realized, as well as a pull-back in consumer spending.
(0) comments
