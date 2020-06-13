YORK -- Swimmers only have to wait a few days before they can make a splash at the York Family Aquatic Center.
The opening is slated for Monday, June 15 with a few extra steps and regulations. While the facility has a capacity of 700, because of coronavirus regulations 175 patrons will be allowed into the center at a time (25%). With this in mind, the Aquatic Center is offering pre-registrations to reserve a spot at a given time. A maximum of one swim time per day can be reserved, with reservations consisting of no more than six people at a time. Times must be reserved 24 hours in advanced by calling 402-362-2613 between noon - 6:30 p.m. Otherwise, the facility will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
There will not be facility rentals, splash parties, exercise classes or designated lap swims. However, Soggy Doggie Day is still on the schedule for 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. August 30. Aquatic Center’s regular hours are 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Between sessions, patrons must exit the facility so it can be thoroughly disinfected and sanitized. Safety breaks will proceed as usual.
Lockers will be unavailable; attendees are responsible for keeping an eye on their personal belongings. All entrants will be required to sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of COVID-19 infection. Further, upon arrival, temperatures will be taken; anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed in the facility. Before entering the pool, patrons must take a swimsuit-soap shower.
Once in the pool area, pool equipment like aqua toys and water weights will be unavailable. Life jackets can be checked out in the concessions area.
The concessions stand will be open for business, but with a few changes to the menu: drinks, pre-packaged candy, popcorn and ice cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.