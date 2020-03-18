YORK — As schools close, healthcare facilities become more restrictive and daily life changes in general, people still have to make a living.
It is as true in York as it is anywhere else.
York businesses are putting their community’s health first and foremost, employing non-pharmaceutical interventions like maintaining social distance between patrons and limiting gatherings to ten people or fewer.
“Continue living life while implementing non-pharmaceutical interventions, to do our part to mitigate the spread [of COVID-19] while supporting our local economy,” said York Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Madonna Mogul.
Charlie’s U-Save Pharmacy has always had drive-through service available, but is seeing more customers choose that option, said pharmacist Charlie Moore. “We do encourage people to do that. At the present time people are still welcome to come into our business as well.” Moore said business at Charlie’s U-Save has increased, as people become more aware of having their prescriptions at the ready. Moore said his business is being extra careful to make ensure everyone can get their prescriptions as needed, yet avoid a medication “hoarding” issue. “As a pharmacy we’re trying to make sure people get their medications,” Moore said.
The Quilt Basket has adjusted by utilizing more vigilant cleaning practices, and is working to follow the guideline of having gatherings numbering ten people or less. The business has cancelled all classes and retreats through April 30, but has still found ways to make shopping safer for their patrons. Still open for in-person business, the Quilt Basket also has merchandise available online. Customers also have the option of paying ahead with a debit or credit card, then picking up their purchase.
For some businesses, at this point adjusting is not an option. Sun Theatre has temporarily closed its doors in order to follow non-pharmaceutical intervention guidelines. The theatre plans to reopen once officials deem gatherings are safe.
“Of course, our primary focus is the health and well-being of our citizens,” said York Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Madonna Mogul. “We have all said it so many times that York County proudly takes care of one another.”
