YORK — It was a full house in York College’s Bartholomew Performing Arts Center Monday, as area high school one-act teams performed at the college’s Cultivate One-Act Play Festival.
“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do; we just didn’t have a facility,” said John I. Baker III, York College Communications Department Chair and Drama Director. Once the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center was unveiled, Baker saw his opportunity.
The Cultivate One-Act Play Festival is different from most one-act competitions. “Our focus is on helping the young actors to grow. Our judges spend a lot more time with them,” Baker said. In addition to getting constructive criticism, the individualized judging encourages students to ask questions and share their thoughts. This year’s judge was York College alum Mitch Roush.
Baker’s own students – who help put on the festival -- also got a learning experience. “For the college students it helps them learn how to run a production; it’s part of their learning process as well.”
The event is geared towards smaller schools. “York College is a small school, so we understand those students who are going to a smaller school,” Baker said. “I think small schools get pushed aside – people don’t always see the talent there.”
This year Hampton (“Oz”), Shelby-Rising City (“Willabella Witch’s Last Spell”), Exeter-Milligan (“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”), Shickley (“Squad Goals”), East Butler (“Conflict”) and High Plains (“Put the Coffee On”) competed for acting recognition.
Actors receiving recognition at the York College Cultivate One-Act Festival were:
Best Overall Actor -- Clint Oldehoeft as Narrator 2 (Exeter-Milligan), Best Overall Actress - Alyssa Blohm as Willabella Witch (Shelby-Rising City).
Honorable mention awards were given to: Lydia Dose (Hampton), Jesse Dowling (Hampton), Ethan Wishman (Hampton), Victoria Perry (Shelby-Rising City), Fischer White (Shelby-Rising City), Eli Noyd (Shelby-Rising City), Jaiden Papik (Exeter-Milligan), Jozie Kanode (Exeter-Milligan), Kaylee Noel (Shickley), Raleigh Shipley (Shickley), Madeline Kamler (Shickley), Brooke Nelson (Shickley), Audrey Belew (East Butler), Sydney Christiensen (East Butler), Nathan Ertzner (High Plains), Kenna Morris (High Plains), Brianna Wilshusen (High Plains), Jakob Hogan (High Plains).
