Monday afternoon, Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) recommended the state’s schools prepare for “alternative learning” by Monday, March 23.
Utilizing this mode of learning, students will not attend a “traditional school setting,” NDE said in a press release. Alternative learning includes, but is not necessarily limited to, online coursework. The department said schools should plan for at least two weeks of alternative learning, but also be prepared for 6-8 weeks.
School districts are to collaborate with their respective educational service units to prepare a smooth transition into this structure. The NDE is also offering resources to help schools shift to alternative learning methods.
McCool Public School will not be in session Tuesday March 17 or Wednesday March 18, but staff will report to prepare for the hiatus. “I wish I had a crystal ball,” said McCool Public School Superintendent Curtis Cogswell. “We are gathering information as it comes out.”
Cogswell said his school is ready for an alternate learning structure. “We do have a plan to provide enrichment for our kids and a chance for secondary students to advance,” he said.
Centennial is following the lead of schools in the city of York. The Utica-based school’s students will not have class through Friday, March 20.
Cross County School Superintendent Brent Hollinger said his school was taking things with caution, ceasing classes until March 31. Ideally, school will reconvene April 1. He said implementing alternative learning will take time to ready. “There’s myriad things that have to be considered,” Hollinger said. “We’re making the best decisions we can.”
Exeter-Milligan has closed school from the 18th through the 31st. “Teachers report Wednesday [March 18] and Thursday [March 19] to prepare to go live on Monday with e-learning,” said Exeter-Milligan Public Schools Superintendent Paul Sheffield. He said that the current plan is for students to return to the classroom April 1.
Heartland Community Schools will close March 18 until March 27.
High Plains Community Schools will be closed until March 27.
Hampton Public Schools is scheduled for closure March 16-22.
Fillmore Central Public Schools students report March 17. Staff will report March 18 to prepare for distance learning delivery. The district plans for students to return to the classroom March 30.
Information concerning area schools will be updated as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.