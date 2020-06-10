HAYS, Kan. – York area students are among the 1,802 individuals named by deans at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., to the Deans Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
Area students named to the Deans Honor Roll include: Nathan Dozier of Aurora, majoring in music (composition); Haylee Sheffield of Exeter, a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders; Bradley Demers of Osceola, a senior majoring in political science and Mikayla Horn of York, a junior majoring in nursing.
Fort Hays State, one of six state universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system, serves about 15,000 students, 4,500 on its campus in Hays, about 7,000 through the FHSU Virtual College and the remainder through its international partners.
