OMAHA – The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2020 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
The following York area students were included on the dean’s list: Jennifer Kophamer of Seward, UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division; Lillian Epp of Aurora, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Ellie Steingard of Henderson, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Sydney Griess of Sutton, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Gina Osterhaus of Sutton, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Allison Hottovy of York, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Sophia Frook of Geneva, UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division; McKayla Toovey of Seward, UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk); Nicholas Hohensee of Sutton, College of Pharmacy; Delaney Belt of Shelby, College of Allied Health Professions; Caroline Hahn of Utica, College of Allied Health Professionals.
