KEARNEY – Holly Rockenbach of York and Devin Johansen of Utica were among 29 students at the University of Nebraska-Kearney to be selected as new members of Order of Omega, Eta Nu Chapter.
They will be honored during the fall semester at the annual Fraternity and Sorority Life Awards and Scholarship Night.
Order of Omega is a Greek leadership honorary comprised of the top 3 percent of fraternity and sorority members on campus.
It recognizes juniors and seniors who have exemplified high standards in areas of scholarship, leadership and involvement within their respective fraternity/sorority, campus and local community.
