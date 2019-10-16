YORK – A semi truck driver, who is accused of having 31 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle while driving on Interstate 80, was to be arraigned Tuesday but the proceedings were continued to a later date.
Guadalupe Tarin, 44, of Lyman, Nebr., has been charged with possession of more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1C felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison upon conviction; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison upon conviction; and no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony.
According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) were advised to watch for a semi tractor on the interstate as drivers were reporting it was failing to maintain a driving lane. A trooper saw the semi tractor, according to the reports filed with the court, and allegedly saw it go onto the shoulder as well as straddle the center lane.
The trooper said in the affidavit that he stopped the semi and spoke with Tarin, who was the driver. He said that Tarin indicated he couldn’t locate any vehicle information and didn’t have a log book. He also allegedly told the trooper that the rain was affecting his driving.
The trooper found that Tarin’s license had been suspended and he was arrested.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers allegedly found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, as well as 3.1 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe with residue above the driver’s visor. They also allegedly found 28.4 grams of methamphetamine in a sock under the sleeper bed.
