YORK – Shawn L. Fox, 41, of Beaufort, S.C., has pleaded not guilty to two felonies in a case where it is alleged he was caught with 201.9 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
Fox entered a written plea in lieu of physically appearing for arraignment in York County District Court.
According to court documents, Nebraska State Patrol troopers were conducting a ruse check point at the Bradshaw exit along Interstate 80 when they saw Fox’s Nevada-licensed mini-van leave the interstate and travel eastbound on Road 9. A trooper followed and Fox pulled over before any emergency lights were activated.
Troopers noted in the court documents that Fox had a South Carolina driver’s license.
According to court documents, Fox told troopers he was lost and needed directions. The troopers found that odd because when he went past them at the exit ramp he didn’t stop and ask for directions.
They also noted that Fox was “shaking, sweating and acting very nervous,” while also providing information that had not yet been asked for.
When Fox was asked for consent to search the vehicle, he denied the request. A canine unit was dispatched to the scene and a drug dog alerted to the presence of illegal substances in the vehicle.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, troopers allege they found six large duffel bags containing bags of marijuana that had been heat-sealed. They said further the total weight came to 201.9 pounds.
Fox has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, 9-12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.
A jury trial has been scheduled for June.
