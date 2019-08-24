YORK – Matthew B. Fritz, 39, of Gresham has pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (a felony) and driving under the influence of drugs, a misdemeanor.
His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.
According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol when he saw a reckless driver. A traffic stop was initiated.
The driver of the vehicle was Fritz and the police officer alleges that he was demonstrating behavior related to being intoxicated by methamphetamine.
After Fritz allegedly failed a field sobriety test, the vehicle was searched and officers allegedly found methamphetamine inside.
A jury trial has been scheduled for later this year.