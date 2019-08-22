YORK – Brandee L. Schulz, 44, of Goehner, has pleaded not guilty to a fifth offense DUI charge and driving on a 15-year license revocation stemming from DUI.
She appeared for arraignment this week in York County District Court.
According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted that she was driving on Interstate 80 while under a 15-year revocation of her driver’s license.
They were also alerted that she had two separate convictions of third offense DUI (driving under the influence).
The arresting officer says in the court documents he stopped her vehicle due to fictitious plates and when making contact he allegedly smelled alcohol.
The court documents indicate that a preliminary breath test administered to Schulz had a .215 result (with .08 being the legal limit). At that point, she was arrested.
The court documents say another test was administered later, with a result of .194.
The trooper acknowledges in the court affidavit that Schulz had DUI convictions on Jan. 27, 2005; Jan. 16, 2014; March 2, 2015; and March 16, 2017.
She has been charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level higher than .15 and with four prior convictions, which is a Class 2 felony; and driving while revoked from a DUI conviction, a Class 4 felony.
A jury trial has been scheduled for later this year.