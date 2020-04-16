YORK – A 31-year-old York man formally charged with felony terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and domestic assault has pleaded not guilty.
Robin D. Junior is charged with a Class 3A felony, a Class 3 felony and a Class 1 misdemeanor which carry a total possible maximum sentence of eight years upon conviction of both.
His written plea with the District Court was entered this week.
According to the affidavit filed with the court, York Police officers were dispatched to a residence on 10th Street in York, on the report of an assault. When they arrived, officers said the suspect – identified as Junior – had already left the scene on foot.
They said they spoke with a woman at that location who alleged that Junior threw her phone on the concrete, destroying it, before he allegedly pushed a computer desk over. She alleged that he then pushed her to the ground and threw the computer and monitor at the wall, causing damage to the dry wall and destroying the monitor. She said that as she stood up and began to walk away, Junior allegedly threw a folding chair toward her, hitting her in the ankle and causing her pain.
After that, it is alleged Junior pushed the woman into the closet door, causing it break off the rollers while grabbing her by her neck. The woman said Junior was holding her neck tightly, “making it hard to breathe. During this time, he had a serrated kitchen knife, with a blade approximately 4.5 inches in length, in his hand. The alleged victim told the officers Junior was pointing the knife at her and when she attempted to block his hand that contained the knife, it cause a cut to her right index finger.
She also alleged that Junior told her he was “going to kill her.”
At that point, the alleged victim said Junior went to the garage and she ran to lock the door. However, it is alleged that he forced his way back into the residence, “causing damage and breaking the door sill and latch guard. He then entered and grabbed her by the throat again. (The victim) said he lifted her by the throat and forced her head into the clothes washer, and it was difficult to breathe.”
A jury trial has been scheduled for Aug. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.