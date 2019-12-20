YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man convicted of stealing a car in Minnesota after he failed to comply with his post-release supervision order from the York County District Court.
Christopher A. Peterson, 40, of Janesville, Wis., has been scheduled for a first appearance in District Court on allegations that he violated the terms of that post-release.
This case began on April 28, as troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were looking for a reported reckless driver on Interstate 80.
In the affidavit filed with the courts, a NSP trooper reported that he saw the vehicle with the left side tires in the median, then swerving, and then on the shoulder. A traffic stop was initiated.
The trooper said that the driver, who was Peterson, admitted that the car was not his and he stole it in Minnesota. A bong with marijuana was also found in the vehicle.
The vehicle was determined to be worth $8,000 and Peterson was initially charged with theft, the value being more than $5,000, which was a Class 2A felony.
That charge was later amended to theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $1,500-$4,999, which is a Class 4 felony. Per the plea agreement, Peterson pleaded no contest to the amended charge.
He was sentenced to eight months in jail with credit for 120 days already served. He was also ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision after his release from jail, which began on Sept. 5.
After his release from jail, he was extradited to Wisconsin where he was jailed on a separate charge. After that period of incarceration, he was supposed to report to probation in order for the formal supervision to be carried out there.
Court documents, filed by probation officers in York County, indicate that he has been in “serious violation” of the post-release supervision order, in that he allegedly hasn’t reported with officers, he has not gone to treatment or participated in programming and his whereabouts have not been known.
The arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 5 and the first hearing is supposed to be held next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.