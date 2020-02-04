YORK – It was Monday, March 11, 1940, when the York News-Times published a hand-drawn depiction of what the city’s new auditorium was going to look like.
The headline indicated that builders were awaiting the go-ahead for the exciting new facility.
That day, 80 years ago, someone clipped out the article and tucked it away for safe keeping. Somewhere along the way, the clipping made its way to the city’s original wastewater treatment facility by the Walnut Street Bridge . . . and there it has been stashed away, untouched, for decades.
Until recently, when York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts found it.
Folts said she found the 80-year-old clipping in her “favorite city building,” where it was pinned to an old wooden chest.
“It’s just the front page, but it’s in great condition,” Folts said.
Looking back, at that moment in time, eight decades ago, the York News-Times published the following words:
“York city officials are awaiting final approval from Washington on the plans and specifications for the footings for the new municipal auditorium, which will be erected on East Sixth Street, between Nebraska and Grant Avenues. All is in readiness to begin clearing the ground when the ‘go’ signal is received from Washington WPA headquarters.
“The $150,000 building will be a magnificent structure of re-enforced concrete, 167 and a half feet in length, 122 feet in width and approximately 40 feet in height. It will face the west with the main entrance off Nebraska Avenue and two side entrances on the south, one entrance on the east and a double door entrance on the north.
“E.G. Schaumberg, Lincoln, architect in charge of the plans and specifications, reports that the auditorium will be a symmetrical building, finished in light buff. It will have two rows of windows along its sides, one on the level of the ground room floor and the second row high on the walls, to furnish light for the entire interior auditorium. Seating capacity of the building will total about 2,400 on the first floor.”
That 80-year-old view is particularly interesting now, as the city looks to the future of the historic facility.
The building, at this time, requires extensive work on the roof, windows and replacement of the heating and air conditioning system.
The cost of the many repairs could run as high as $2 million.
Last summer, a survey was dispersed among residents in an effort to gauge their feelings about investing money into the historical facility. A clear majority said they wanted to see the facility preserved and used well into the future.
The process of photographing the facility has been underway in an effort to apply for grants and to have the building eventually placed on the historic register.
This week, ideas for the auditorium’s future will be discussed before the York City Council. Particularly, they will be discussing the process of applying for funds. The topic has been included in Thursday night’s regular meeting agenda and interested persons are encouraged to attend.
