YORK – “Protest time is over and it is now time to again begin the assessment process,” says York County Assessor Ann Charlton.
And part of that process, at this particular time, is going to include verification of residential properties, by the owners, in the city of York.
“Nebraska law requires that all real property be verified, at least by eye, once every six years,” Charlton explained. “As houses in York County are selling at a good pace, six years is too long to go between assessments. Houses that have sold twice in the last several years show an increase of 9 percent – without any improvement to the property. Building permits are being issued regularly and new houses are being built.
“In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, I try to maintain a four-year inspection time,” she said. “We have a new computer system in York County and we now have all properties up to date. For 2019, all rural properties were updated, as well as those in the villages and towns in the county. It is now time to update the City of York.”
Charlton said she normally sends a letter to a residential property owner, asking for verification regarding any updates that have been done.
“Since this is such a large area of re-evaluation, I am asking residential properties to please use this message as their notice of a possible value change,” Charlton said. “This is a good time to visit with the assessor and/or her staff to make sure your property characteristics are correct.”
She said aspects of consideration could include things such as whether a basement is finished, or if they have remodeled a bathroom or the kitchen, or if there is a new addition or a new yard shed.
“These are things that could cause your property to increase in value,” Charlton continued. “Now, on the other hand, have you had a disaster and your property has devalued in some way? Your property could be worth less now than last year.”
She explains what to do.
“You can go online and check your property,” Charlton said. “Go to york.gworks.com. This will get you to the map of York County. If you have an owner’s name, a property record number or even an address, you should be able to bring up your property. There is a place under the parcel information on the GIS entry where you can see a picture of your home and also a sketch of your house. This is a good place to begin.
“With the new flood plain designation in the city, you can also see if the flood plain is going to touch your property. On the left side of the GIS map is a blue tab that says ‘layers’ and another one that says ‘basemaps.’ Open the tab that says ‘layers’ and click on ‘2018 Prelim Flood Plain’ and a blue flood plain will appear. The basemaps will give you an actual picture of the area of your home,” she continued.
Charlton added that new pictures will be taken of all parcels in the city of York soon.
“If you have any questions, please call my office at 402-362-4926,” Charlton concluded, “and someone will be glad to help you. This is your property, make sure we have the correct information.”