YORK -- Included earlier on this week’s agenda was to be further discussion about the city moving forward with an “intent to enter” into a contract with Trane that would inherently start the process of making major repairs and improvements at the city auditorium and the community center.
The resolution would also authorize the hiring of an independent engineering firm to review the project manager’s recommendations.
This was tabled at the council’s last meeting for further review and conversation. While the council members seemed to agree that this work on the aging buildings is necessary, there was concern about a possible drop in sales tax revenue that could be a result of the COVID-19 situation. The financing plan behind the projects would be to use LB357 funds (from the city’s extra ½ cent sales tax) to pay back the debt from a 20-year bond issue, as well as the utilization of grants and donations. The city has already received a nearly $600,000 grant from the state for the work on the auditorium.
Then, earlier this week, that topic was removed from the agenda until a later date.
York City Administrator Joe Frei explained that “per the city attorney, the city has to publish another notice in the paper that complies with state statute and outlines the general description of the proposed scope of work to be performed at the auditorium and community center. This notification provides for interested companies to submit bids and establishes a timeframe for the return of such.”
Until the notice is published and bids are received, Frei said there will no formal action by the council.
Charles Campbell, the city attorney, said in an email to council members asking about the postponement, “I believe that it is off the agenda so that a notice can be published to give other contractors an opportunity to submit proposals on the project, before moving ahead at this time. In the meantime, Joe (Frei) will be hiring an independent engineer to evaluate any proposals that are submitted. Once that process is completed, then it will be put back on the agenda.”
During Thursday night’s online city council meeting, Frei told the council “we are doing our due diligence to follow all legal procedures on the energy saving contract.”
He noted that city officials had a video conference Thursday with a third party engineer regarding this project and the cost will likely come in under $10,000.
“We were really moving along with this project and we want to do this right,” said Mayor Redfern. “The notice has gone out to get proposals and we will look at them.”
He said the city attorney recognized the need and that has, right now, changed the process.
“I’ve had nothing but 100 percent support for this project, but it is a big deal and we need to cover all our bases,” Redfern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.