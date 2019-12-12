YORK — With still hours to spare, items at the York General Auxiliary bake sale were sparse.
Just a few items were left on the bake sale table, which began with plenty of donated items provided by York General Auxiliary members. “We had a ton of baked goods,” said York General Auxiliary member Courtney Holoch.
Caitlin Demuth-Sehi, auxiliary Past President, said that the bake sale items tend to be most popular. “The bake sale stuff goes very quickly,” she said, adding that the Holiday Fare and Bake Sale typically nets several hundred dollars. “It’s usually a pretty good turnout.”
In addition to bake sale goodies, the fundraiser had items from Collective Goods, including holiday gift items like books, toys and gadgets. The Pour Horse Specialty Coffee Trailer was also available for those in need of a caffeine fix, or refreshments in general. This year the Holiday Fare and Bake Sale monies are earmarked for Christmas gifts for York General Hearthstone residents, as well as Oncology Survivors’ Holiday Party ornaments.
The Star of Lights campaign – which lasts until December 31 – is fundraising for special vests for volunteers participating in the new York General Volunteer Services program. The Star of Lights originally collected donations for the York General Hospital Obstetrics Department, but the campaign has expanded its reach. “Every year the proceeds go to something different,” Holoch said.
In years past the York General Auxiliary has raised money for needs like lift equipment at the Hearthstone, a PA system for Willow Brook and bassinets for the hospital. “We try to switch and pick different facilities,” Demuth-Sehi said. When choosing what to raise money for, the auxiliary members look at items that don’t quite make the York General budget, Demuth-Sehi explained.
The efforts of generous donors and volunteers help make the York General Auxiliary’s projects happen, Demuth-Sehi said. “We really appreciate all of the donations we get from the community as well as our auxiliary members.”
