YORK — The York community came together Thursday evening to celebrate the beginning of a fresh school year.
The annual Back to School Celebration and Community Pep Rally welcomed York schools, along with other community members. Dozens of local businesses and organizations set up spaces with information, merchandise, giveaways and games. There was a variety of foodstuffs, including a chance to try York High School’s recent additions: flavored coffee, iced coffee and iced tea. Treats from cotton candy to popcorn – even carrots – were up for grabs, too. The York Public Schools Foundation also had a meal deal fundraiser.
Following the celebration at East Hill Park, the party moved a bit east to Levitt Stadium for a Community Pep Rally. Students from different York schools, along with York Public Schools’ fall extracurricular groups took to the field for the cheering crowd. York High School’s marching band played several songs, and the cheerleading squad performed.
The celebration is but a few years old and commands a sizeable crowd, which filled the park.
“I thought the Back to School Celebration was a success,” said York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “The York school community appreciates those individuals and families that attended and we will plan on setting a date for next year.”