YORK – The York Ballfield Complex will not be opened for tournaments this summer.
While this is not necessarily breaking news – as all the York ball teams had already suspended their seasons for this year – there were still large tournaments on the books that had not yet been cancelled.
“All the York teams cancelled their seasons,” Mayor Barry Redfern said. “So the question here tonight is if and why to let other teams come here to play in tournaments.”
The eight tournaments in question would have involved dozens upon dozens of teams from out of town and out of state.
“I just don’t see it, with our local teams cancelling and with the regulations for ballfields and tournaments being so long and difficult and complicated,” Redfern continued. “And I just don’t know how you would police it.”
“Policing it would be very strenuous,” said Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation. “We still have a number of tournaments that the organizers still want to have, but if we are going to close the complex for the summer season, they need to know so they can go a different direction, to different locations. If you say yes, we will do it.”
The tournaments would have been very large – as an example, one booked for July would have involved 82 teams. Another would have had 45 teams, another was booked to have 63 teams.
It was recognized that a tournament of that size could bring in substantial revenue – as the complex would inherently be rented by the organizers and there would be admissions and concessions. However, it was also recognized that because of the strenuous regulations for ball tournaments, the number of people in attendance would be greatly reduced compared to pre-pandemic times. And comparative revenue figures generated last year would not likely be met this year – due to the COVID-19 related regulations.
Councilman Matt Wagner said he was in favor of allowing the tournaments to happen, as the revenue influx would be greatly beneficial.
“They (the tournament organizers) want to know, as they will then either move on to a different location or they can stay here,” Folts continued.
“So yes, it needs to be decided tonight,” said Council member Sheila Hubbard.
“I know we built it to bring people to town, but we didn’t know there would be a pandemic this year,” Redfern said.
It was noted that the influx of teams could be a plus for local restaurants after the past few months of revenue downtown – but it was also noted that with the current 50 percent occupancy regulation it would be highly unlikely that the influx of people could be accommodated anyway.
Redfern also noted that there is no way to know, at this time, if that 50 percent occupancy regulation will be modified in July.
“This isn’t easy to decide, none of this is easy,” Redfern said to the council members.
A woman in the crowd said, “The reality is that life is happening and you are talking about baseball. Let kids be kids, you are eliminating childhoods based on what?”
“Based on us following the law, it’s the state law,” Redfern said. “The city does take on liability and if you think that if something happens there – that the city won’t get sued – then you are wrong.”
Again, it was noted that the city had nothing to do with the local teams cancelling their seasons as they made those decisions on their own – this discussion was solely to decide whether to let outside teams come in to play these large tournaments.
Another person from the crowd said, “as much as I want business to come with these tournaments, it would be a real slap in the face to let others come here to play tournaments after our ball associations decided not to participate. To allow 82 teams to come here and our kids aren’t playing – that would be hard to accept.”
“I have gotten that same sentiment from a number of people,” Redfern responded.
“Well, thousands of people pay taxes for that facility and it could also really help our local businesses,” Wagner said.
“Well, you also have to know that a lot of people wouldn’t be happy about that (decision to allow the large tournaments) with all the concerns about the virus,” Redfern added.
Some from the audience also added that the city “doesn’t want to be the reason for a COVID-19 outbreak.”
And it was noted that hotel availability might not even be up to accommodating all those people.
The decision on allowing the tournaments or closing the complex could have been done administratively, Redfern said, but he, Administrator Joe Frei and Folts wanted the council’s input (and the public’s) on the matter.
An informal vote was taken, by a show of hands (because this was not a formal action item on the agenda) as to whether the complex should be completely closed for the season. Council members Clarence Hoffman and Scott Van Esch were not present for the voting and therefore did not present an informal vote. Only Wagner voted in favor of allowing the tournaments. The other members – Ron Mogul, Christi Lones, Sheila Hubbard, Ron Saathoff and Jeff Pieper – voted against allowing the tournaments.
So the complex is closed for the summer season.
