A fire destroyed a hog confinement barn near Waco this week.
The fire, located eight miles south of Waco at 1909 Road 7, between Roads R and S, destroyed the building and authorities say there were a number of animals lost in the blaze.
The number of hogs that perished has not been released. Responding to the early morning scene was the Waco Fire Department. Providing mutual aid were the departments from McCool Junction, Cordova and York. The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office.
