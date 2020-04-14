YORK – A bathroom break for the county’s drug dog turned into the discovery of illegal controlled substances at a rest area near York.
The case against Jenirro Bush, 32, of Des Moines, Iowa, has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department and drug dog, Loki, were on regular patrol on Interstate 80. They stopped at the eastbound rest area so Loki could have a bathroom break.
While there, Loki began alerting to the odor of controlled substances coming from a vehicle in the parking lot. No one was inside the vehicle at the time, according to the documents.
The vehicle was locked via a remote key fob. The deputy could see cigars and an aerosol can of air freshener on the passenger seat.
The deputy waited for the occupant of the vehicle to exist the rest area bathrooms – Bush eventually did and walked toward the vehicle. The deputy said in his report that he asked Bush if it was his car and he said it wasn’t and that it was a rental, but he was driving it. The deputy advised that Loki had alerted toward the vehicle and Bush denied having any illegal contraband in the vehicle.
The deputy said Bush “locked the vehicle on multiple occasions with the keys in his pocket. Bush was uncooperative and refused to provide the keys to conduct a probable cause search of the vehicle. Bush purposefully refused to unlock the car and continued to obstruct our investigation. He was given multiple chances to cooperate which Bush refused to do. Bush was then placed into custody for obstructing.”
A probable cause search of the vehicle was then conducted where they allegedly located 1.4 pounds of 648.3 grams of marijuana in a backpack in the backseat and in a backpack in the trunk. A black container of marijuana was located in the driver’s door pocket of the vehicle where Loki had indicated.
Bush was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of more than one pound of marijuana and obstructing a peace officer.
Those were amended to one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. If convicted, Bush could be facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
