As COVID-19 increases in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the State of Nebraska, and Four Corners Health Department are asking community members to stay home.
Limit non-essential travel, including travel between states. This time of year is a popular travel-time because of spring break and Easter holidays. Also with our minds on COVID-19, we are all driving a little bit distracted right now. Here are some tips to keep you safe on the road in in your vehicle.
Travel outside of the state is not advised. In most cases, you should stay home except for medical appointments, grocery shopping for essential items, and restaurant take-out / drive through meals. You may also need to drive to work if your employer is still open. Keep in touch with friends and family by other ways such as social media, phone and video calls, or letters. Check on friends, family, and community members, especially if they live alone. Follow worship services online.
If you must leave your home, practice good hygiene and disinfection habits.
• Disinfect surfaces that are touched often in your vehicle on a regular basis.
• Wear gloves or masks when appropriate. Visit Four Corners Health Department’s website for more information.
• Wash your hands often for at least 20-seconds. Avoid touching surfaces while drying hands. If you are unable to wash your hands, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth, and face.
• Sanitize your phone regularly, and use speaker function when you can to keep from putting it near your face.
• Be safe when putting gas in your vehicle. Surfaces such as fuel pump handles and keypads are not often sanitized. Wash your hands after each use.
• Limit contact when paying for gas, snacks, and drinks when possible. No matter how you pay, wash/sanitize your hands after making purchases.
Take a virtual tour! Check online for museums, zoos, and other attractions offering free virtual tours. Take a trip to some of the world’s most popular attractions without leaving your living room!
Take advantage of curbside pick up and delivery. Many stores are offering curb-side pick up and / or delivery for little or no cost. Bring your own pen or stylus, or choose to have the clerk sign for you to limit contact. Contact stores directly to learn more.
Drive Through Tours. Some attractions, such as the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland are offering drive-through tours. These tours have become popular to help people get out of the house and enjoy the nice weather. Please keep a 6-foot distance between cars. With high use of these tours, there may be a lot of traffic. Expect delays or law enforcement directing traffic.
Community Cruise Nights. Many communities are planning local “Cruise Nights” to help people remain social while keeping within social distancing guidelines. When attending these events, make sure you are mindful of the safety of yourself, your passengers, and the other cars on the road.
• Only people you live with should be in the car with you.
• Only have riders in seats equipped with seatbelts.
• Wear your seat belt at all times – in every position.
• Children 8 and under need to be properly restrained in age/weight appropriate car seats. If you don’t know how to install your car seat, many car seat manufacturers are offering virtual inspection stations to help. You can also contact Four Corners for help.
• Never allow children under 13 to sit in the front seat.
• Vehicles should remain at least 6-feet apart.
• Stay in your vehicle at all times.
• If you want to take pictures or selfies, do so before starting your car, or have a passenger take the picture.
• Never use your cell phone or other electronic devices while driving.
• Try to avoid distractions such as eating while driving. If you are driving, that should be your only job.
• Never operate a vehicle after drinking alcohol, and do not have alcohol in the car with you while you are driving.
If you feel unwell – stay home. Do not leave your home if you are feeling unwell, especially if you have symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, please contact your medical provider right away for further direction.
For fun, learn about paving roads with your family. Use this fun STEM activity to make chocolate no-bake cookies, while learning about how our roads are paved with asphalt. http://www.transportationyou.org/paving-roads-with-asphalt-cookies/
If you have further questions about staying safe during COVID-19, contact Four Corners Health Department at (402) 362-2621 or (877) 337-3573; info@fourcorners.ne.gov, or www.fourcorners.ne.gov. For specific information on COVID-19, visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov.
