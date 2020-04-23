YORK -- There is a whole lot going on behind closed doors (and out in the yard, too) at the Kern family home in York … COVID-19 be hanged.
Matt and Karee Kern make sure their kids are safe, engaged and active while educating dozens of fellow parents’ children as they ride out the dread coronavirus in their far northeast York neighborhood.
The global pandemic has impacted them and all residents of York and the Kerns … like everyone else … are making do best they can.
His family, said Matt, “isn’t doing too bad,” despite invisible danger the likes of which no person living today has ever experienced.
Matt said they are fortunate first of all for where they live.
“It’s a pretty open neighborhood,” he said. “It’s a nice little spot” where “we have our own area” with “lots of kids,” he said.
The neighborhood is on the last street north of the Family Aquatic Center. The few homes there do not crowd each other. There is no congestion or through traffic on the street, which ends in a cul-de-sac.
It’s something of a neighborhood quarantine that includes all homes on the street. That’s fortunate for the Kern children – Kinslee, Kyler and Kobee – for the fact they get to play outside with friends from adjacent homes.
The family leaves the neighborhood occasionally, but remains outside contact distance of everyone else when they do.
Dad, a proud native son of Scotia, loaded up Karee and the kids for a road trip back his home stomping grounds. They toured the chalk mines tourist site located near there and visited places of importance to their paternal heritage, but remained isolated throughout.
Typically, it is Matt who does the grocery shopping for necessities, a chore he helps his parents with as well. The kids, said Karee, with emphasis, are not allowed anywhere near a retail store or similar uncontrollable environment.
“Keeping them busy is a challenge,” said Matt. “We try to get them outside, but the weather is tough.”
Games, puzzles and “lots of movies” help occupy the family’s extra time together.
“We love it when the theater has popcorn night,” he said with a chuckle.
It’s a new, alien, downtime lifestyle for what has been up to now a perpetual motion family.
A ‘bear hunt’ car trip around town to count coronavirus Teddy bears in York windows was another activity that helped keep the kids active, but excursions are of necessity limited.
Another challenge, said Matt, is “balancing schoolwork” for all three of the kids.
As educators (Matt at York Middle School and Karee at YES) have those duties to tend as well.
Often, he said, “We’re doing our classes while they are doing their school work.”
“As a teacher” under these difficult and challenging circumstances, said Karee, “you try to be more supportive of parents as well as the kids.”
The parents are in a whole new world, too, as mom and dad Kerns know all too well from their own family experience.
“Some have lost jobs” and many have suffered losses in other aspects of life, said Matt.
The challenge of placing quality education in front of their YPS students via technology in the absence of a classroom “has gotten better,” Matt said, “but it’s no way to educate in my opinion.”
Karee added, “I am proud of the joint effort between parents and the school” to do the best they can together. Truth is, though, “It stinks for everybody,” she observed.
Unfortunately, this will be the only way to maintain a semblance of education for the foreseeable future.
As for her own children’s reaction to having school life yanked from beneath them, Karee said, “It’s been an adjustment for Kinslee. She loves structure and routine.” Kyler on the other hand, “misses the social part of school,” especially physical education.
One difference of their new normal is the Kern kids have learned to do chores better and more responsibly than before, to include laundry, cooking and other household duties. All three have come to take pride in their work, say their parents.
Kinslee admitted sometimes she gets “a lot bored” and often doesn’t “have things to do.”
Not to worry, though, the oven has come to Kinslee’s rescue at least in part.
“She’s been doing a lot of baking,” said Karee of her eldest child.
Kyler had to think for a while before deciding his top thing about being home every day is the many chances to play outside with friends.
Asked what’s best about the situation for her, without a moment’s hesitation Kobee, as decisive as she is diminutive blurted, “Nothing,” then promptly rebutted her own answer by running off to join the other kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.