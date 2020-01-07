BENEDICT—A church is defined by the sum of its souls.
The Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church building now sits empty, but its parishioners have not abandoned their faith.
“It’s not the building, but the people,” said Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) Nebraska Assistant Bishop the Rev. Megan Marrow. Marrow and the Rev. Annette Minderman – who served Zion up until its closing – led the church’s final service Sunday. “God’s love, grace and mercy keep going,” Marrow said in her sermon.
The church was organized April 22, 1881 – before Benedict was incorporated. On that evening, 16 individuals present, the church was officially established by articles of organization: “We… realizing the necessity of Christian fellowship, the importance of the regular administration of the Ordinances of the Church and of the preaching of God’s Word, and for the advancement of Religion and Piety amongst us, do hereby organize and constitute ourselves into the title of ‘Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Houston Precinct, York County, Nebraska,’”
In 1916, the sturdy brick building occupying the corner of Sherman and Lovena was built, replacing the little white country church from years past. Despite standing tall for over 100 years, even the solid stacks of red bricks couldn’t keep the church from succumbing to declining numbers and financial woes.
“We do have young numbers; we’re pretty broad age-wise,” said Zion parishioner Todd Schoch. Even so, the number of members was small. Regular attendance for Sunday services averaged 20 “on a good Sunday,” said Zion church member Gina Schoch.
Those few members, however, were faithful ones. JoAnne Bolton, 87, is the longest-belonging living parishioner at the now-defunct church. “Most of the people my age that I went to church with are gone,” she said. “That church has just been such a part of my life.” Bolton remembered her baptism at Zion. She was 4 years old. “That’s my first memory of the church.” Bolton was emotional remembering her place of worship. “It’s my church,” she said. “It’s where I’ve worshipped all these years. I was baptized there; I was confirmed there; I was married there.”
Todd Schoch said of Zion’s closing, “It’s a funeral – a funeral for a church, this time.”
The church’s closing wasn’t a surprise to parishioners, however. “We evaluated what we had,” Gina Schoch said. “I think we’ve exhausted all of our resources. You try to figure out what you can do with your community.”
About a year ago, Todd Schoch said, Zion’s members evaluated their financial standing. “Financially we knew we could make it work this far and have some [resources] left to split the remainder of our offerings.”
The structure’s fate is uncertain. For now, the Lutheran church’s governing body will oversee the sale of Zion. “It’s out of our hands after Sunday. I hope it could be used for something,” Gina Schoch said. “I’m worried someone will strip the inside.”
“That beautiful stained glass above the altar – what’s going to happen to it?” Bolton asked tearfully.
Zion’s members made sure other churches could benefit from what items they could give. The altar cross, pulpit Bible, lift chairs and other items were passed on to Salem Lutheran Church (Fontenelle, Neb.), St. Paul Lutheran Church (Gilead, Neb.), Living Grace Lutheran Church (Omaha, Neb.), Trinity Lutheran Church (Cordova, Neb.), Benedict’s Methodist Church and First Lutheran Church (York, Neb.).
Much like the gifted items, Zion’s members themselves will offer their hearts and souls to new church-homes. “There’s a church here in York. That’s probably where I’ll transfer,” Bolton said. A resident at York General’s Willow Brook, Bolton also participates in religious activities in the assisted living community.
While Zion’s members will likely join other churches, Todd Schoch said, there will still be a semblance of cohesion. “We don’t exist here, but we might somewhere else.”
“The call they received through Holy Baptism doesn’t end with the closing of Zion,” Minderman said. “I hope that they will take some time to realize the loss that they have experienced, knowing that they are still God's beloved children and that God will be with them always.”
Minderman, Marrow, the soon-to-be-splintered congregation and guests joined in prayer Sunday: “Through your word proclaimed in worship here, this congregation has been challenged and healed. Let your voice, which has sounded in this place, echo in our lives as we proclaim your message of peace into the places you will send us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.