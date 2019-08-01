BENEDICT — Village of Benedict residents have been ensured safe, reliable water, thanks in part to two major funding sources: USDA Water and Waste Disposal Grant, and an Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant.
The Water and Waste Disposal Grant (WWDG) was awarded to Benedict in 2018, amounting to $93,000. The Emergency Water Assistance Grant (EWAC) was awarded in 2017. It was for $500,000.
The WWDG was the result of the U.S. Senate passing the Water Resources Development Act (S. 2848) in September 2016. The bill passed with a vote of 95 to 3.
The bill develops a financing program for water infrastructure projects and reforms portions of the Clean Water Act (CWA) in an effort to ensure clean water investments remain affordable, specifically for lower-income citizens. The Water and Waste Disposal Grant provides funding for the water supply public health crisis in Flint, Mich. (Tests of Flint’s water in 2015 revealed high levels of lead contamination.)
In addition to directing aid to rural and low-income communities’ drinking water systems, it encourages water technology innovation and authorizes U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects that promote investment in navigation, ecosystem restoration and flood management.
The USDA Rural Development’s Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant is specifically for rural areas and towns with populations numbering 10,000 or less (Benedict’s population, at last count, was about 230 residents). Tribal lands in rural areas and colonias are also eligible (United States colonias are low-income, unincorporated, slum-areas, typically located along the Mexico-United States border region.)
Via WWDG and EWAC, a new well connecting to Benedict’s existing drinking water system was constructed, in order to lower nitrate levels and cover overruns construction costs. It also includes funding for a higher volume supply pipe system to prevent freezing.
“This Water and Waste Disposal grant from USDA is positive news for the Village of Benedict,” U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) said in a statement. “The investment will protect residents’ access to clean drinking water. It will also help prevent the water system’s pipes from freezing as a result of extremely cold weather.”