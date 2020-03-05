YORK – The York County Commissioners will consider – and likely pass – the inclusion of a chip seal project on Road 22 inside Benedict’s city limits for the county’s one-year plan.
They have already approved the project, which would be done with county funds.
This would entail 365 yards of pavement repairs inside corporate limits.
Road 22 (also called Logan Street inside the village) will need maintenance work due to the increase in truck traffic it is seeing and will be seeing due to the construction of a new poultry-raising facility northwest of town.
The state is responsible for the stretch of black-top from Highway 81 to the east boundary of Benedict. The county had already planned on doing the work stretching five miles out to the west. The decision was made that the county will also do the work inside corporate limits and pay for it – because the south half of that small stretch is owned by the county.
And because the commissioners recognized the property tax value of the poultry project, to the county, as well as their earlier declaration of York County being a Livestock Friendly County.
It was also pointed out that the county has done similar work in other areas of the county – such as on the Henderson spur and the road going to Spring Lake Estates north of McCool Junction.
The commissioners had already approved the one- and six-year road/bridge program – this project will need to be added in order for it to be done this construction year.
The matter will come before the board during their regular meeting next Tuesday, March 10.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda for the county board:
• They will meet with Jared Reimers from Congressman Adrian Smith’s office, to hear legislative updates, ask questions and talk about issues/concerns.
• The assessor will bring forward tax roll corrections.
• As the board of equalization, they will hold a hearing to approve or disapprove tax exemption applications.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers now located on the main floor of the courthouse.
