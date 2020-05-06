KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s College of Business and Technology inducted 20 students and two faculty members into Beta Gamma Sigma.
Kearney businessman Tom Henning was also recognized as an honorary member.
Founded in 1913, Beta Gamma Sigma is the honor society for business programs accredited by AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. AACSB accredits just 5% of schools worldwide.
Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma recognizes academic excellence in business studies and is the highest recognition a student can receive in a program accredited by AACSB International.
The UNK chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma was established in 2006. Beta Gamma Sigma members represent the top 10% of juniors and seniors and top 20% of graduate students in AACSB-accredited business schools.
Undergraduate students inducted from the York area include: Leslie Braun of Henderson and Evan Petersen of McCool Junction. Graduate students from the York area inducted included: Kristen Bell of Aurora, Kelsey Sloup of Seward and Courtney Dreifurst of Waco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.