YORK – All bids were rejected this past week for an otherwise planned street repair project involving concrete panel replacement in York.
The project was planned and budgeted for this construction season – but the economic issues from the COVID-19 situation has the city council worried about revenues now and into the future.
Two bids for the project were received. Wy-Ad had the low bid of $563,151. The second bid, according to York Public Works Director Aaron Dressel, came in at $704,380.
“We had 12 potential bidders and only received two,” Dressel told the council during an earlier meeting.
The estimated cost of the work was earlier projected to be around $600,000.
The intent had been to use LB 357 funds (which are generated by the city’s extra half-cent sales tax) to pay for this project.
The Wy-Ad bid was presented to the council during an earlier meeting, as had been scheduled. The council voted to table the matter then, to see how the situation would play out over the next few weeks.
This past week, the matter was brought back to the council because the bid was about to expire.
“At the time this was first brought to the council, there was a lot of uncertainty and there still is,” Mayor Barry Redfern said. “We brought this back to the agenda because the bid will become null and void at the end of the month. We wanted to see what you want to do, moving forward.”
“People think we need to wait until next year for this project,” said Councilman Ron Mogul. “The sales tax is taking a huge dive and maybe we should wait until next year. I don’t feel it’s good to do this project right now.”
“I concur,” said Councilman Matt Wagner. “We are also losing revenue right now at the ballpark, the convention center and likely will be at the swimming pool in the future, and with sales tax.:
“I agree,” said Councilman Scott Van Esch. “I think we need to hold off.”
“People have told me they are in support of the work at the auditorium but we need to hold off other projects right now,” said Council member Sheila Hubbard.
“We will then just have to turn down all the bids, which is what I’m picking up as the theme from the council,” Redfern said.
Everyone voted in favor of rejecting all bids.
“It is good thing that sales tax was well ahead of schedule going into all of this,” Redfern added, “but we don’t know how long this will go on. We can keep this on the table and readdress it at a later date.”
